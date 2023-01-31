One in, one out as Atletico Madrid make Premier League moves

Atletico Madrid are bidding for another top four finish in La Liga this season, which would secure Champions League football yet again for Los Rojiblancos. However, it won’t be as easy as previous seasons, as they sit just three points clear of Villarreal in fifth.

Diego Simeone was keen to bring in reinforcements in January, having had a rather disappointing first half of the season. On top of the indifferent league form, Atleti finished bottom of their Champions League group, meaning no European football for the second half of the season.

With Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix leaving for the Premier League, a replacement was required up front. That proved to be Memphis Depay, who joined from Barcelona. Up until Tuesday, the Dutchman had been Atleti’s only incoming.

However, they have now added a second, having completed the permanent signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Matt Doherty. The Irish international joins until the end of the season, having terminated his contract with the North London side, and will compete with Nahuel Molina at right back.

🇮🇪 ¡@mattdoherty20 es nuevo jugador rojiblanco! 🔴⚪ 🖊 El internacional irlandés ha firmado con nuestro club por lo que resta de temporada. ➡ https://t.co/B40U9Jz8ph 👋 ¡#BienvenidoDoherty! 😊 pic.twitter.com/HRGjdYp0aP — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 31, 2023

With Doherty coming in, Atleti have also announced one outgoing, with Felipe moving to Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian has joined the Premier League relegation battlers on a permanent, having been at Atleti since 2019.

Image via Atletico Madrid