Manuel Pellegrini updates on two Real Betis exits, but reinforcements in danger

Real Betis have three deals in the works in the closing stages of the transfer market, but the excitement of Benito Villamarin might have to be tapered.

Ivorian midfielder Paul Akouokou has been a bit-part player under Manuel Pellegrini for the past few seasons and missed their training session ahead of Betis’ fixture against Barcelona. Pellegrini confirmed as much to MD on Tuesday.

“The players are all available for tomorrow’s game against Barcelona. They are all called up except for Paul, we don’t know today what happened to that. I couldn’t explain much more because I don’t know either.”

Akouokou was said to be negotiating an exit to Espanyol on the final day of the window, further strengthening their midfield. One departure has gone through though.

“The only real thing is that Loren Moron went to Las Palmas today, the rest cannot be known. Betis is not in a position to go to the market. If there is no profitable exit, like that of Alex Moreno, I think that the chances would not be be very high. He left and we replaced him. If no one leaves, no one will arrive. Loren’s departure, which is not a sale and has no income, does not bring with it any possibility of bringing in another footballer.”

It was thought that if both were to have left, then it would have allowed Betis to bring in Leicester City’s Ayoze Perez on loan for the rest of the season, but with Paul’s departure stalling, that looks increasingly unlikely now.

Betis are still in action in the Europa League and La Liga, and Pellegrini no doubt would have appreciated the attacking flexibility afforded by Ayoze. Betis have rarely been able to count on their first-choice attack this season, but should have Nabil Fekir and company available for their test against Barcelona on Wednesday evening.