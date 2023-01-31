Liverpool defence in major doubt for Real Madrid clash after another injury

Liverpool’s tough season is looks unlikely to improve when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp’s side facing another injury blow ahead their meeting.

The pair are set to face off in the first leg at Anfield on the 21st of February, with Virgil van Dijk already unlikely to make the match through injury.

Following their FA Cup exit to Brighton at the weekend, matters have only been worsened by the news that another of their central defenders, Ibrahima Konate, is also in danger of missing their return to European action, as per Diario AS.

Konate has a hamstring problem set to keep him out for three weeks, which would rule him out in theory until at least the 19th of February. At any rate, throwing him in immediately against Los Blancos would be far from ideal for Klopp and Konate.

It would leave Liverpool without arguably their best two central defenders and while Los Blancos have been far from vintage this season, they have rarely been stopped from getting on the scoresheet. Real Madrid have injuries of their own to deal with, in the form of Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez, but neither are likely to hit them as hard as Liverpool’s absence.