La Liga vows to fight Barcelona over Gavi registration

After months of trying, Barcelona finally registered Gavi as a first team player with La Liga, following a court ruling in their favour on Tuesday.

Issues with the La Liga salary cap had previously stopped Gavi’s new contract being listed with the league, but ruling had meant that the teenager is now no longer registered under his Barca Atletic deal. As such, he can be given a first team number, and has taken the number six.

The court ruling was passed through without La Liga being notified, and this is someone that has angered league president Javier Tebas. On Gavi’s registration, he has vowed to ensure that they will appeal the decision.

“Due to the measures that have been taken against La Liga, without taking into account what La Liga say, we will oppose and appeal the procedure on Gavi’s registration. Let’s wait for the end of this.”

La Liga appear to be determined to stop Barcelona, and it remains to be seen whether they will be successful.