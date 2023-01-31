Key Real Madrid defender to miss Liverpool tie following injury diagnosis

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries of late. David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni have missed much of January with ankle injuries, while Lucas Vazquez was recently ruled out for six weeks having suffered a similar fate.

Vazquez’s injury had left Real Madrid short at right back, with Dani Carvajal having also had issues of late. However, it is now the opposite fullback position that is a major concern for Los Blancos.

Ferland Mendy has been the undisputed starter at left back under Carlo Ancelotti this season, although he has struggled for consistency at times. He won’t need to worry about form for the next two months, having suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s Copa del Rey quarterfinal victory over city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid confirmed the injury in an official statement on Tuesday, and Diario AS believe that the Frenchman will be kept out of action until April at the earliest, which will rule him out of the next two El Clasico fixtures. He may return for the second leg of the Copa semi-final at the Camp Nou, which is scheduled for the 5th of April.

Mendy will also be ruled out of the Champions League last 16 tie against Liverpool, who may be without an French defender of their own in Ibrahima Konate.