Key midfielder ruled out for Manchester United ahead of Barcelona tie

Barcelona’s Europa League first knockout round tie against Manchester United promises to be a blockbuster occasion. Both teams look to be getting back to their best under Xavi Hernandez and Erik ten Haag respectively, and both will be aiming to win the competition.

Barca’s third place finish in their Champions League has meant that the Europa League is their European objective for the remainder of this season, but Xavi will be desperate to win. Beating Man Utd would be a big statement, and their chances of doing so have been boosted on Tuesday.

Christian Eriksen was injured in the Red Devils’ FA Cup match against Reading on Saturday, and scan results have shown that the Dane has suffered a serious ankle injury, as per CaughtOffside. He is expected to be out for three months, meaning that he will miss both legs of the tie against Barca.

Barcelona have their own injury problems ahead of the tie, with Ousmane Dembele having been ruled out with a thigh injury.

