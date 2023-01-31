Judge wades into LaLiga-Barcelona battle to allow Gavi registration

Barcelona and La Liga continue to battle over the small print of the salary limits imposed on the club, but it appears Barcelona have struck a small victory in the matter.

The Blaugrana have renewed the contracts of Ronald Araujo and Gavi, and are expected to strike new deals with Alejandro Balde and Inaki Pena in the near future. La Liga have so far rejected Barcelona’s attempts to register their deals, as La Liga say that the predicted deficit ahead of next season, mentioned by President Javier Tebas as €200m, means they do not meet the Fair Play standards.

However a judge in the Tribunal of Supreme Justice Commerce Court has ruled that Barcelona should be allowed to register at least the contract of Gavi. Sport report that the court ruled in Barcelona’s favour that competing under equal conditions, they should be allowed to do so.

“It’s good news if the court is on our side. It’s good news for us and it’s good news for Gavi too,” Xavi Hernandez remarked to the press.

Relevo claim that La Liga themselves have not received notification of the judgement, but as soon as they do, they will launch an appeal to defend their position. However the earliest opportunity they can do so is at midnight on Tuesday meaning Gavi’s new deal is likely to be registered. The fate of Araujo, Balde and Pena is less clear.