Isco to Union Berlin deal collapses – ‘We have our limits’

Former Real Madrid star Isco Alarcon is continuing the hunt for his third club in less than 12 months, after a deal to take him to the Bundesliga collapsed on transfer deadline day.

The 30-year-old left Real Madrid last summer to join Sevilla on a free, but things did not work out there. Getting involved in a bust-up with Sporting Director Monchi, Isco’s time there came to an end in mid-December, after he was released.

It appeared as if he was set to join Union Berlin, currently second in the Bundesliga, but that deal has fallen apart. Marca reference a statement to the press from Sporting Director Oliver Ruhnert, explaining why.

“We would have liked to see Isco with us, but we have our limits. Those limits were overstepped today, contradicting the earlier agreement. In the end, the Isco deal will not come to pass.”

🗣 Oliver Ruhnert zum Isco-Transfer. pic.twitter.com/vrQaG0rzUg — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile Gestifute, Jorge Mendes’ agency that represents Isco, also stated their disgruntlement at the way negotiations went.

“In the course of the talks, we had to realise that our negotiating partner was no longer willing to move within the framework originally discussed with us.”

Regardless of the reasons for the breakdown in negotiations, it leaves Isco in limbo once more. After searching for a club for the last six weeks, the transfer window is set to end with him unattached. Most teams have already sorted their squads by this point and it might mean Isco remains without football until the summer.