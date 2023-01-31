Investigations opened into shocking pre-Madrid derby displays

Thursday’s Madrid derby in the Copa del Rey was a pulsating affair, with plenty of controversial on the pitch. Real Madrid emerged as 3-1 victors, but Atletico Madrid were furious with the officials over the failure to award Dani Ceballos a second yellow card.

The build-up to the match had been dominated by a shocking display from a section of Atleti fans, in which a mannequin depicting Vinicius Junior was seen hanging off an overpass near Real Madrid’s Valdebabas training facility. The incident was condemned by both clubs, as well as the RFEF.

Another incident emerged on Friday in which a Real Madrid fan was seen holding a poster with Anne Frank displayed on it, as a way of insulting Atleti fans back.

Both incidents have been shameful, and now the matters will be getting into the find those responsible. Sport reports that the National Police have opened investigations into both incidents.

Frente Atletico are believed to be responsible for the Vinicius stunt, while Ultra Sur are alleged to have created the Anne Frank poster. Should those responsible be found out, they are unlikely to see their teams play any time soon.