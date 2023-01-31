Barcelona Real Betis

Hector Bellerin misses Barcelona training ahead of proposed move

Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin was not in training with his teammates on Tuesday morning.

The former Arsenal defender was seen at the training ground, but missed the session with permission from the club. Various sources, including Albert Roge, report that he was there to pick up his things and bid farewell to his teammates ahead of a proposed move.

The move in question is said to be a switch to Sporting CP in Portugal, where Bellerin will continue his Mediterranean tour over the last 18 months in Lisbon. The two sides are working out the details of the deal, which will be a variable fee, either payable now or in the summer.

Bellerin arrived at Barcelona on a free on the last day of the summer transfer window as an option at the right-back spot, but after an injury kept him out for almost a month, he failed to establish himself in the side, making just five starts, seven appearances and playing only 494 minutes on his return to the Spanish capital.

Real Betis will be attentive to the contract Bellerin signs, as it had been widely expected that he would join them on a free next summer.

