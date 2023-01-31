Barcelona

Hector Bellerin ends five-month stay at Barcelona with Sporting CP transfer

Hector Bellerin only joined Barcelona at the start of September, but he is already on his way out of the club, having joined Portuguese giants Sporting CP on a permanent basis.

Bellerin had been at Barcelona for much of his childhood, joining the La Masia academy in 2003 before moving to Arsenal in 2011. He returned to Catalonia 11 years later following the termination of his contract in North London, but made just seven appearances in the first half of the season under head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Despite Bellerin’s lack of game time, Xavi considered him to be an important squad player. However, with him having only signed a one-year deal last summer, Barca have decided to cash in instead of losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

Bellerin is expected to be replaced in the Barca squad by Julian Araujo, who is set to join from LA Galaxy. Araujo will join on a permanent deal, with the fee being €4m, according to Fabrizio Romano.

