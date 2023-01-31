Gavi deleted from La Liga site as Barcelona legal battle threatens to rumble on

Barcelona have been desperate to register the new contract of Gavi ever since the wonderkid midfielder re-signed until 2026 with the club. The 18-year-old has been in fantastic form for Barca this season, and was man of the match in the recent Spanish Super Cup final victory over Real Madrid.

La Liga’s salary cap has previously not allowed Barca to register Gavi as a first team player, and he continued to be on their books under his Barca Atletic contract. However, a court ruling earlier on Tuesday went in Barca’s favour, which stated that Gavi should be allowed to be registered under his new deal, which would allow him to finally take the number 6 jersey.

La Liga are likely to appeal the decision, and have now taken action on the matter. Their website that removed Gavi from the Barcelona playing squad list, which has led to questions as to what the league will do about the situation.

Gavi no longer appears on the La Liga website. He used to appear with the number 30. pic.twitter.com/XTEDIzOSij — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 31, 2023

It remains to be seen whether this is a case of La Liga being furious with the court decision, or whether it’s a simple technical mishap on their part. Either way, it looks like Gavi will finally get his hands on Barcelona’s famous number 6.