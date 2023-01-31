Former Barcelona midfielder ends President nightmare with deadline day move

Denis Suarez has finally found the light at the end of the tunnel after a dark six months at Celta Vigo.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder has been in exile since the start of the season. Celta President Carlos Mourino had demanded that Suarez drop his agency, after they took a talented youngster Real Madrid, but Suarez had refused.

The feud was ongoing for all of last season and neither side caved, with Mourino banning him from being player, leaving him to train on his own.

With just six months remaining on his deal though, Espanyol have confirmed a loan deal for the Galician playmaker. The deal will last until the end of the season, when Suarez is a free agent. He is then expected to join former club Villarreal in the summer.

Before his isolation, Suarez was one of the best midfielders in La Liga and a constant source of creation for Celta. While it is not certain exactly how long it will take him to get back up to speed, his presence should help move Espanyol away from the relegation zone, which they are just a point above.