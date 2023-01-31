Dani Carvajal relishing Barcelona clash in Copa del Rey semi-final

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has made it clear that Real Madrid will be looking forward to their Copa del Rey semi-final against rivals Barcelona.

The draw between the two means there will be a total of five El Clasico fixtures during the course of the season, with the balance at one each so far.

Last time out Los Blancos were outplayed by Barcelona, losing 3-1 to a rampant Barcelona. In particular, Dani Carvajal had a hard time against Gavi and Alejandro Balde, with the defender being called out for his mistakes.

He has claimed that Los Blancos are keen to improve their record in a competition that has not been as kind to them as others lately.

“It’s been a long time since we won it, since 2014. It was my first title as a Real Madrid player and hopefully this year, step by step, we can reach the final.”

MD carried his comments, and while it would have been a surprise if he had admitted any fear, Carvajal emphasized that Real Madrid were not afraid to face difficult opposition, especially now that they have their mojo back.

“We also faced a difficult match against Cacereno, whom we beat in the end, but the comebacks against Villarreal and Atletico have made us return to our essence. Now we will have to give our best if we want to reach the final. We are very excited about this competition.”

Real Madrid drew their last La Liga match at home to Real Sociedad, widening the gap in the league between them to five points. However there was a generally positive view of their football, as Los Blancos looked slick and incisive in attack.