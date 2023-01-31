Dani Alves’ wife to ask for divorce following footballer’s sexual assault charge

Former Barcelona and Sevilla defender Dani Alves continues to dominate the mainstream media in Spain, as new developments into his life in prison continue to come to light.

Alves has been in Brians 2 prison in Barcelona for over a week now, having been originally imprisoned without bail 11 days ago. However, the footballer’s defence team hope to get him out of prison in the near future, but he will remain incarcerated until then.

Outside of prison, Alves’ wife Joana Sanz is making moves. According to Sport, the model has began the process of filing for divorce from the football, having been left devastated by Alves’ sexual assault charge.

Alves’ legal team revealed that the Brazilian’s reason for changing his version of events multiple events was to hide his infidelity, after he stated and he and the complaint had consensual sex. It’s unclear as to whether this has also contributed to Sanz’s decision.