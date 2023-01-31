Court ruling stops Barcelona and Real Madrid from being sanctioned by FIFA and UEFA

The issue of the controversial European Super League is unlikely to go away any time soon. Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the driving forces behind the breakaway league, and they are determined to see it through.

In April 2021, the ESL was announced by the twelve teams intending to take part. Barca, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all signed up, but a few days after the announcement, the vast majority backed out due to the backlash received and the idea collapsed. FIFA and UEFA both stated that the clubs involved would be punished.

However, there has been fresh hope that it can be resurrected, and now a court ruling has decided that the world and European football governing bodies cannot punish the twelve clubs originally involved in the ESL. A22, who are the promoters of the controversial breakaway league, appealed the original decision and won in a Madrid court on Tuesday, as per journalist Ben Jacobs.

It remains to be seen whether this will restart the ESL, and if the same twelve teams will break away from their respective domestic leagues.