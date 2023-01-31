Barcelona to confirm contract renewals of trio in the summer

After months of trying, Barcelona have finally registered Gavi as a first team player. The midfield starlet had been listed with La Liga with his Barca Atletic contract, which stopped him having a first team squad number, but now he can finally wear number six.

Alongside Gavi, Barca have been attempting to register Ronald Araujo’s new contract with the club. The Uruguayan has established himself as a vitally important player under Xavi Hernandez. Barcelona struggled at times in the first half of the season when Araujo was injured, and were knocked out of the Champions League during that time.

Barca are desperate to renew Araujo, but Sport state that they are resigned to having to wait until the summer to register his new contracts. The same will go for Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena, who signed new deals at the club this month.

Alejandro Balde is expected to open talks with Barcelona in the coming weeks over a new contract, and like the aforementioned trio, he must wait until at least the summer for any deal to be finalised.