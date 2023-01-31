Barcelona target willing to bring forward summer move to January

Despite their protests to the contrary, Barcelona it appears are involved in the January transfer market.

Recent reports have emerged that they may make a shock loan move for Sofyan Amrabat, while there is also speculation that Hector Bellerin’s potential departure may mean the arrival of Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy.

However one of their prime summer targets has offered to come ahead of schedule should the club want. Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is wanted by Xavi Hernandez and has told the club he would happily join them.

MD say that he has even offered to come immediately, with Bayern recruiting Joao Cancelo from Manchester City in the last 24 hours.

While the Blaugrana will no doubt appreciate the gesture, this may have little material impact. The French defender is likely to command a decent if not sizable fee, and although he could arrive on loan, the fact that Barcelona cannot register either of Gavi or Ronald Araujo means that their margin for recruitment may not stretch even to Pavard’s salary.