Barcelona officially confirm Gavi as a first team player

It’s the news that many Barcelona fans have been waiting for. Having won a court ruling earlier on Tuesday, the club have officially registered Gavi as a first team player with La Liga.

Gavi signed a new contract earlier in the season, but Barca’s salary cap meant that it hadn’t been registered until now with the league, and the 18-year-old had been playing under his Barca Atletic deal.

It was revealed that Barca had space in their budget following the sales of Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin, as well as the retirement of Gerard Pique, but La Liga still rejected Gavi’s registration. The decision has now been taken out of their hands, but they could appeal the court’s decision in the coming days.

Barcelona celebrated the news by posted a snap of Gavi wearing his new number, which has previously been worn by Riqui Puig, although more famous adorned by Xavi Hernandez.

Gavi’s first opportunity to wear his new number will be on Wednesday, when Barcelona travel to face Real Betis in La Liga.