Barcelona linked with shock late loan move for World Cup star

Barcelona have been linked with a shock move for Morocco and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the final hours of the transfer window.

The Blaugrana have been all quiet on the transfer front so far, but Gerard Romero of Jijantes has reported that the Blaugrana will try to bring in Amrabat on a loan deal until the end of the season with no option to buy.

Amrabat has been linked with a move to the likes of Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, with it recently being said that Los Colchoneros were his preferred option, due to the style of football they play.

Barcelona would obviously be a departure from that, and it would also seem a strange transfer in terms of Barcelona’s needs. Although they have been linked with a move for a pivot, their desire is to bring in a replacement for Sergio Busquets long-term.

However Gerard Romero has a good record in terms of his reporting on Barcelona. Aside from claiming that Bernardo Silva would join the Blaugrana before the end of last summer, he was first to the information on most of Barcelona’s signings .