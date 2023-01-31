Barcelona have €10m salary margin for transfer deadline day

As the clock winds down on the transfer window, Barcelona have played their cards close to their chest so far. Both they and Real Madrid have declared there will likely be no business to speak of in January, but the reports filtering out about the two clubs are differing greatly.

Late on Monday night it was reported that Barcelona may try to move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, while there are various reports that they may try to bring in a right-back.

The main doubt about Barcelona’s transfer business has been their ability to bring in these players and register them with La Liga. For the past three transfer windows, fitting into their salary restrictions has been a tricky task.

MD say that the Blaugrana have a margin of €10m to work with on the final day of the transfer market, should they wish to dip into it. Those funds have been garnered from Gerard Pique’s retirement and Memphis Depay’s exit to Atletico Madrid.

The Catalan daily say that Ousmane Dembele’s injury has forced Barcelona into a change of plans, and they will now look for a winger to fill the gap, with Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Raphinha out of form.

While it seems precipitated to pursue a forward after a five-week injury, it is true that Barcelona’s squad would be reduced to just 21 players if Hector Bellerin were to leave. Given they compete on three fronts still, a deep run in the Europa League would stretch the squad to the limit.

