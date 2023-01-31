Barcelona contact Manchester City in last-ditch Bernardo Silva attempt

Barcelona have reportedly contacted Manchester City in an attempt to bring in Bernardo Silva in the closing hours of the transfer window.

The Blaugrana have cleared some space in their squad with the exits of Gerard Pique, Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin, and manager Xavi Hernandez has admitted he would welcome an addition before the end of the window. The Barcelona coach was keen for Barcelona to only pursue good players rather than available players.

“”Whomever comes in, that they really strengthen us. That we don’t just run and get someone in a hurry. If it’s not a good alternative, better not to have it. Since we don’t need anything at all, we are calm. We’re fine.”

Silva certainly fits into that category for Xavi, being one of the best midfielders in the world. The Portuguese is said to have been one of Xavi’s primary wishes last summer, with the club pursuing him at the end of the window.

As per Diario AS, the Blaugrana have made another attempt at the end of January, contacting Manchester City about a loan deal with an obligatory option to buy.

However City have rejected this offer and have no intention of letting him go. While Pep Guardiola has let others go in the event they wanted to leave, the likes of Joao Cancelo was not starting for City before departing for Bayern Munich. Silva remains a crucial part of Guardiola’s plans.