Barcelona closing in on deadline day signing

Despite their financial restrictions, Barcelona have tried to bring in at least one signing during Tuesday’s final day of the January transfer window.

Sofyan Amrabat has been the big story, with Barca having submitted a loan offer to Fiorentina, with an option to buy the midfielder in the summer. However, the Italian side have rejected the proposal from the La Liga leaders, and MD now believes that a deal would be “impossible”.

However, Barcelona still expect to make one signing, that being LA Galaxy right back Julian Araujo. News broke of Barca’s interest in the Mexican on Monday, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that an agreement between the two clubs is “close”.

Araujo would be registered as a Barca Atletic player, but is expected to be included in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad for the second half of the season. With Hector Bellerin leaving for Sporting CP, he would be the squad’s only natural at right back.

Image via Getty