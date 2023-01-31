Barcelona announce departure of disappointing wonderkid

Barcelona are always on the lookout for the best young players around the world, and have a tendency to bring them through the La Masia academy system.

There have been successes, with both Pedri and Ronald Araujo having now established themselves as first team players at Barca under Xavi Hernandez. The club will hope that new signing Lucas Roman can do the same, having recently trained with Xavi’s squad for the first time.

However, there are occasions when it doesn’t work out. One of these has been Emre Demir, who joined last summer from Turkish side Kayserispor for €2m. Demir was the youngest scorer in Super Lig history, but his time in Catalonia has been disappointing.

He has rarely featured for Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic side this season, having made just two substitute appearances. It hasn’t worked out at the club, and they have decided to cut their losses and sell him to Fenerbahce.

❗️ 𝐔́𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐀 🤝 Acord amb el Fenerbahce pel traspàs d’𝐄𝐦𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐫 👏 El Club agraeix a 𝐄𝐦𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐫 el seu compromís i dedicació i li desitja molta sort i èxits en el futur#ForçaBarça 💙❤️https://t.co/ihiC4UeO4x — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) January 31, 2023

Barcelona will retain a 20% sell-on clause for any future sale from the Turkish giants, but are not believed to have received a transfer fee.