Atletico Madrid to miss out on Premier League signing in January due to FFP limits

Atletico Madrid are expected to lose Brazilian defender Felipe on deadline day, with both Nottingham Forest and Bayer Leverkusen pursuing deals for the 33-year-old. The Premier League side are the favourites for his signature, and a deal should be concluded before midnight.

Atleti would like to secure a replacement should Felipe leave, and Caglar Soyuncu was their man. The Leicester City player has been linked with a move to Los Rojiblancos for a while, and a deal had looked likely for much of this month.

However, Soyuncu will not be heading to the Spanish capital this month. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a deal for the Turkish international is off, with Financial Fair Play salary limits stopping Atleti from registering Soyuncu.

As a result, Soyuncu will remain in the Premier League for the final six months of his Leicester contract. However, he is still expected to join Atleti, albeit the deal will not be finalised until the summer.