Atletico Madrid to bring in Tottenham Hotspur defender on deadline day

Atletico Madrid were expected to have a quiet transfer deadline day after bringing in Memphis Depay, but it appears Diego Simeone will have extra defensive depth to work with.

As per Marca, Tottenham Hotspur right-back Matt Doherty is set to join Los Colchoneros on loan. The Spurs right-back has been out of favour in London for some time, with Antonio Conte using him 16 times this season, but for less than 900 combined minutes.

The move will be a loan until the end of the season with no option to buy mentioned, but Doherty will have just a year left on his contract after this season.

The 31-year-old should allow Simeone to rest Argentine World Cup winner Nahuel Molina, who currently does not have a back-up option at the club. Marcos Llorente has been filling in there periodically, but it does move the machine-like midfielder out of his best position.

There may be a sense that this is a little too late for many Atletico Madrid fans. With Atleti out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey, their only remaining objective is to qualify for the Champions League this season.