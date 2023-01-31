Arsenal target to stay in La Liga as late January loan bid rejected, summer move likely

Ivan Fresneda has been one of the breakout stars of La Liga this season, with the 18-year-old having impressed at right back for Real Valladolid since his first team debut in September.

Fresneda has not looked out of place in senior top level football despite his age, and he excelled for La Pucela, despite their lowly position in the La Liga table. They face a relegation battle in the second half of the season, and Fresneda will be an important part.

Real Valladolid have been determined to keep Fresneda at the club until the summer, despite heavy interest from Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund. It looked as if he would be staying in Spain, and that appears to be the case on deadline day too, despite a late offer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a loan offer had come in for Fresneda on Tuesday from an unnamed club, but Real Valladolid have rejected it. He will remain in La Pucela colours until at least the summer, but a move away then is very likely.