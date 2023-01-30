‘Would love to be a cule’ – Benjamin Pavard lets Barcelona know he wants to join

Barcelona are looking for a right-back sooner or later, and it appears they may have found one.

For several months they have been looking at Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. The French World Cup-winner is out of contract in 2024, and after falling out with the Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann, looks set to leave in the summer at the latest.

With the news that Joao Cancelo is headed to Bayern Munich on loan from Manchester City, it sparked the idea that Pavard could leave sooner rather than later. Real Madrid have also been linked with Pavard, who would leave on a cut price deal.

However it appears Barcelona are looking most likely at the time of writing. According to native journalist Toni Juanmarti, several of his sources at the club have confirmed that Pavard could join the club in the summer.

Como cuenta @FabrizioRomano, la posible incorporación de Pavard está superando varios filtros en el Barça. Nada firme a día de hoy (lógico porque no se sabe cuánto FP habrá). Pero desde el entorno de Pavard ya han trasladado al Barça que el lateral estaría encantado de ser culé. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) January 30, 2023

It remains a possibility, as Barcelona do not know exactly how much money they will be able to spend in the summer window, due to their salary limit struggles. However according to his information, Pavard’s camp have let the club know that he would love to join them.

At this point, nothing is a given with various other actors more likely to be able to bring more money to the table, but it certainly isn’t bad news for the Blaugrana either. As has been seen in the past, their prestige and pull can lure players away from more lucrative deals if the player desires the move.