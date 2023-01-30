WATCH: Real Madrid in referee controversy after escaping punishment twice in 4 days

Real Madrid have been embroiled in refereeing controversy for the second time in just four days, after escaping what some believe to be a clear red card once again.

On Thursday evening in the Copa del Rey, Atletico Madrid were incensed that Dani Ceballos did not see a second yellow for a challenge on Thomas Lemar at 1-0 up. A decision that was even more frustrating when Stefan Savic was sent off with the score at 1-1 in extra time. It led to an institutional complaint.

Now Los Blancos have been mired in controversy once more, after Nacho Fernandez escaped punishment for what seemed a clear sending off. The veteran defender had been booked in the first half for a late challenge, and as La Real attempted to take a throw-in quickly, Nacho prevented them from doing so with his hands.

Nacho Fernández ha hecho esto con una amarilla, obviamente no le han sacado la segunda. Él mismo ha dicho “Por fortuna no me sacan la segunda tarjeta” ¿Hasta donde vamos a llegar? pic.twitter.com/mJbZbpaeHo — Parte Médico (@PartemedicoATM) January 29, 2023

“It is a very clear second yellow, this is nothing to do with management of a game or the concept of the punishment, as tripping a player can be,” said former referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez on Cadena SER.

“In the yellow the other day to Ceballos, a referee can say that it is not a promising attack, it is debatable. But this is from not for debating, this and Imanol’s are not to debate, it is either not knowing the rules or not wanting to apply them.”

Iturralde references Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil, who did see a yellow card for preventing Antonio Rudiger from taking a quick throw-in. The Basque manager by law should have seen a red card, while Nacho should have seen a second yellow.

Spanish football is rarely short of refereeing controversy, but in this case it would be quite reasonable for Real Sociedad to feel aggrieved.