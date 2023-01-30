WATCH: Gennaro Gattuso loses temper with press while speaking to Valencia fans

Valencia are once again in crisis mode after a damaging defeat to Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Los Che started off the season with plenty of optimism surrounding a young and exciting team under Gennaro Gattuso, but since late October, Valencia have been in freefall. The former Milan manager is struggling to get results out of his side and Cyle Larin’s 90th-minute winner for Valladolid condemned them to another defeat, 1-0.

It leaves Valencia with just one win in their last ten games, just a single clean sheet in that time, and most concerning of all, one point above the drop zone.

After the match, upon their arrival back to Valencia, Gattuso addressed the fans, with his players stood back at a distance. It turned into a rousing support for the players, with Gattuso telling one irate supporter ‘I am the most responsible for this’.

However he did not take kindly to the presence of the press, with A Punt Esports twice having their cameras physically pushed away by an angry Gattuso. The pressure at Mestalla continues to mount, with a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu in midweek.