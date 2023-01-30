Valencia sack Gennaro Gattuso after dismal start to 2023

Valencia have parted ways with head coach Gennaro Gattuso following their disastrous start to 2023.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Gennaro Gattuso — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) January 30, 2023

Los Che head into February in 14th place in La Liga after failing to win a league match since their return from the World Cup.

Gattuso has been under pressure in recent weeks, following defeats in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa, with the Italian becoming involved in a bizarre row with a journalist following the weekend loss at Real Valladolid.

🚨⚽️🦇 @apunt_media ha captat en exclusiva l'arribada del @valenciacf_vale a l'aeroport. Un grup de seguidors esperava l'equip i l'entrenador per a donar-los suport. Gennaro Gattuso, presa dels nervis, ha tractat d'impedir que un equip el gravara. https://t.co/V87zucbrJo pic.twitter.com/PhqXK8ww6g — À Punt Esports (@apuntesports) January 29, 2023

After less than seven months in the job, Gattuso has picked up just five league wins, as relations between himself and owner Peter Lim continued to grow strained.

Lim’s decision to sack Gattuso will be greeted by a mixed fan reaction with supporters still angered by his continued involvement at the Estadio Mestalla.

Voro Gonzalez will take interim charge of the team, his seventh temporary stint at the helm of Los Che, as they head to Real Madrid in midweek action.