Three key dilemmas facing Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid

Real Madrid are in something of a curious patch of the season. Without performing their best, and with a series of injuries, it has forced Carlo Ancelotti into new solutions, and reignited some old debates.

In Marca, Pablo Polo references three of them following their 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad. The first of which being Dani Ceballos. While it looked as if the former Real Betis midfielder would be on his way out of Real Madrid just a month ago, his performances in recent weeks have changed the opinions of many.

It would not be unfair to call him the best-performing of all Real Madrid’s midfielders at present, and that leaves Ancelotti with something of a decision to make. Once Aurelien Tchouameni is back, starting Ceballos means dropping one of Toni Kroos or Luka Modric. It is worth remembering that all three are out of contract in the summer.

Meanwhile at the left-back spot Eduardo Camavinga took advantage of his start in the position and impressed. Carlo Ancelotti remarked that he was an option there, especially while David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are injured. However some are even wondering whether he might be able to perform to a higher level than the other two at this point, given his impact against Atletico Madrid. When Didier Deschamps moved him there during the World Cup, that decision was met with derision, but it has paid dividends for Real Madrid so far.

Equally, there is the third spot in attack. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have their places up front assured, but the right side of the attack remains up for debate. Marco Asensio seems some way behind in the race for the position, yet Rodrygo Goes is making his case. Fede Valverde has ruled the roost so far in big games under Ancelotti, but his drop-off after the World Cup, combined with Rodrygo’s excellent form, have caused some to question if the Brazilian might not be deserving of a bigger role.

Los Blancos now have little room for error in La Liga in the coming weeks, meaning these decisions could weigh heavily on their fate this season.