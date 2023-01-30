Sevilla close to confirm attacking reinforcement from Tottenham Hotspur

Bryan Gil is set for a January loan move back to Spain for the second season in a row, as he finds himself surplus to requirements under Antonio Conte.

The ‘Beetle of Barbate’ looks as if he will join former club Sevilla on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, as per Marca and Fabrizio Romano. As was the case with Valencia last season, it will be a loan move without an option to buy.

Sevilla are closing in on deal to sign Bryan Gil from Tottenham, as revealed earlier tonight — here we go soon! 🚨⚪️🔴 #SevillaFC Loan move until June, no buy option — Bryan will be back at end of season. Sampaoli called the player, crucial to get it done. Medical booked. pic.twitter.com/aLESPmodhB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

Romano claims that Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli’s personal touch was instrumental in persuading Gil to return back to Seville.

Over the course of the last six months, various Spanish clubs have been linked with a loan move for Gil, including Real Sociedad and Valencia. The 21-year-old has always added a spark to his teams while playing in La Liga, which enticed Spurs into spending €25m on him.

At Sevilla he will find Los Nervionenses in a tricky situation, as they battle to move away from the relegation zone. While it is a pressurised scenario, with very few natural wingers available to Sampaoli, Gil might have an advantage when it comes to winning game time.