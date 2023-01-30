Sergio Ramos torn between Saudi Arabia and the USA in 2023

Sergio Ramos is reportedly weighing up future transfer offers to move to Saudi Arabia or the USA in 2023.

Ramos has been linked with a move to the Middle East, to join up with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, if he does opt to leave Europe.

His Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of 2022/23, with PSG unsure on their intention to activate a renewal clause, despite Ramos’ return to fitness in 2022.

The 36-year-old will remain in Paris until the end of the current campaign with no firm future decision expected until at least June.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Ramos’ representatives are in talks with teams from Saudi Arabia and the USA, as he considers his next move.

Ramos is determined to make an impact in this season’s Champions League, and rejected a potential January exit, but his high salary could be a stumbling block to remaining at PSG.