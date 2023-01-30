Real Madrid midfielder pursuing coaching badges and future management career

If you had to put your money on a Real Madrid midfielder to be pursuing a coaching career, it would most likely be one of the veterans, Toni Kroos or Luka Modric, as they near the end of their career.

Yet it is Dani Ceballos who is furthest down the path of becoming a coach. According to Relevo, the former Real Betis playmaker expects to have his level one licence in Spain, which is equivalent to a UEFA B Licence.

Ceballos has been studying in recent months and putting together projects for the course in recent months, but is said to be determined to use his knowledge of the game after his career. He carried out the practical tasks with some of the youth teams at Valdebebas.

Already correcting and adjusting on the pitch as a player, Ceballos’ study of the game has aided his own football. In addition, on average he watches 10-15 games a week.

The 26-year-old benefits from having worked under a wide range of managers and styles during his career, including Victor Sanchez del Amo, Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane, Julen Lopetegui, Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta. Whenever possible, he gets together with Sanchez del Amo to discuss football. He is tipped to be an excellent coach by those who know him.

With coaches starting younger and younger, Ceballos will have a headstart on his peers once he retires. It would be interesting to know how much it has helped him as a footballer to have the perspective of the other side of the white line too.