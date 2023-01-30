Rayo Vallecano Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano boost European hopes with key Villarreal win

Rayo Vallecano’s chances of a European spot have received a much needed boost via a 1-0 win at Villarreal.

Andoni Iraola’s side are in a clutch of teams looking to break into the European qualification places before the end of the season.

A victory in Castellon continued their positive away form since the start of 2023, with two wins on the road, compared to two defeats in Vallecas.

The home side carved out the better chances before the break with Iraola’s visitors forced to dig in at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

However, the hosts struggled to maintain that dominance after the restart, as Rayo grabbed their chance to dent Villarreal’s own Champions League hopes.

Oscar Trejo’s clever pass released Sergio Camello to race in behind a fire home a superb winner.

Up next for Rayo is a trip to Almeria in seven days time as Villarreal make the short trip to neighbours Elche this weekend.

Andoni Iraola Oscar Trejo Sergio Camello

