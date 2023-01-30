Marcos Alonso renewal could be rejected by La Liga

Barcelona could face a major stumbling block in registering Marcos Alonso’s extension with La Liga.

The 32-year-old has added experience to the La Blaugrana squad since his free transfer from Chelsea last summer after a prolonged exit with the Premier League giants.

Due to Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues, they were only able to ratify a 12 month contract for the La Roja international, ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The club confirmed last week a one year renewal for the veteran full back following weeks of talks with his representatives.

However, the situation could be complicated further, with La Liga questioning Barcelona’s ability to afford the deal.

As per reports from Diario Sport, registering Alonso’s new contract before the end of this season would put them over the edge of the league’s salary limit.

That is likely to cause a delay until at least June, with Ronald Araujo and Gavi also waiting on their new deals to come into action at the Camp Nou.