Mallorca confirm Ludwig Augustinsson loan deal

Sevilla defender Ludwig Augustinsson has joined La Liga rivals Mallorca on loan until the end of the season.

Sporting director Monchi is working to complete a string of transfer deals in the coming days to reinforce Sevilla’s squad in the weeks ahead.

Danish international Thomas Delaney has already agreed a loan move to German side TSG Hoffenheim following Kasper Dolberg’s switch to the Bundesliga club.

ℹ️ Acuerdo con el @tsghoffenheim para la cesión de Thomas Delaney. 🤝⚽️#WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) January 30, 2023

However, more incomings and outgoings are expected with Bryan Gil and Pape Gueye also joining the Andalucians, as the Swedish international heads to Palma.

The 28-year-old joined Premier League side Aston Villa on a season long loan at the start of 2022/23 but his stay was cut short by Unai Emery following Alex Moreno’s arrival from Real Betis.

He did not feature following his return to the club this month, with Sevilla looking to move him on immediately, but there is no confirmation over a purchase clause included in the deal.