La Liga spending in the negative with less than 48 hours to go in the transfer window

La Liga looks set to make a profit from the January transfer window, amid fierce debate about the financial health and quality of the game.

Since the pandemic, La Liga’s salary limits have bitten hard, preventing clubs from investing any more than their means allow in a bid to secure economic stability for the league. However some claim that President Javier Tebas’ rules are draconian, causing a bleeding of quality out of the league.

As per Relevo, La Liga are set to make a profit this transfer window, with the figure currently at €13.2m net profit. The Spanish first division has received €37.4m and spent €24.2m.

The largest fee received is €13.5m for Real Betis’ Alex Moreno, who moved to Aston Villa. His replacement features in the most expensive arrivals so far too, as follows; Cesar Montes (€8m, Espanyol), Abner (€7m, Real Betis), Viktor Tsygankov (€5m, Girona), Memphis Depay (€3m, Atletico Madrid) and Youba Diarra (€1.1m, Cadiz).

Unsurprisingly, the Premier League are the biggest spenders with Mykhaylo Mudryk’s €100m move contributing the most to their €453.7m net loss. That is the largest transfer of the window and all of the top five belong to the Premier League, with Chelsea featuring thrice.

The Bundesliga are the only other team to make a net loss (€13.7m), while Serie A (+€11.7m) and Ligue 1 (+€83m) remained in profit too.

Those who fear the gap between the Premier League and its competitors in financial terms is growing into a chasm will have further ammunition for their arguments. Tebas will say La Liga is operating as it should be – sustainably.