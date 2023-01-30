Isco tipped for Malaga return alongside Bundesliga interest

Former Real Madrid star Isco looks set to complete a free transfer move to a new club in the coming days.

The 30-year-old has been available since the end of 2022 following a controversial departure from Sevilla in December.

Jorge Sampaoli ruthlessly dropped Isco from his plans, despite the experienced star only joining the club last summer, with the Argentinian criticising his lack of effort at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

As speculation continues to increase over his next move, Bundesliga side Union Berlin are rumoured to be plotting a shock move for him.

However, fresh links from Isco’s camp have hinted at a fairytale return to Malaga, after changing his Instagram profile picture to an old image of him at his hometown club.

Isco joined Los Blancos in 2013, as one of the hottest prospects in Spanish football, after two impressive seasons with Malaga.

A bold Malaga comeback would be a big call from Isco with RB Leipzig interested in a deal, to add experience into their squad.