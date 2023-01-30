“I will accept whatever comes” – Dani Alves calm about future in Barcelona prison

It appears that one thing the Dani Alves case will not be is quiet. A consistent stream of news and leaks about the Brazilian’s fate, both from his actual state in prison and regarding the case itself make their way into the public forum.

The most decorated footballer in history stands accused of sexual assault for an incident that occurred on the 30th of December in Barcelona nightclub ‘Sutton’.

Currently he is sharing a cell with Ronaldinho’s former bodyguard, who is keeping an eye on him after there were concerns about his mental state.

The latest reports from Sport say that Alves appears to be more calm about his future though, quoting family members who had visited him in prison.

“I will accept whatever comes,” he is reported to have said.

“I left home when I was barely 15 years old. I have overcome very difficult and complicated situations in my life. This will be one more that will pass. Nothing scares me.”

After changing his version of events on several occasions, Alves now maintains that the sexual acts in the bathroom were consensual, not assault. His lawyer, recently changed, maintains that he gave different versions in order to hide his infidelity to wife Joana Sanz.