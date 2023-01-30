Fabrizio Romano confirms Villarreal agreement for Ben Brereton Diaz

Villarreal will complete a summer move to sign Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Yellow Submarine are unlikely to bring in any major new faces ahead of the end of the January transfer window but they are already planning for 2023/24.

The Chilean international has been linked with a departure from Ewood Park when his contract expires in June as he looks for a new challenge.

Villarreal have been working on a deal since the start of the current campaign as he looks to test himself outside of English football for the first time in his career.

Ben Brereton Díaz has full agreement to join Villarreal in June as free agent — deal sealed and completed. 🚨🟡🤝🏻 #Villarreal Premier League clubs were tracking him too but Brereton will join Villarreal. pic.twitter.com/JtWqhIfd8F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2023

Rovers have accepted they cannot retain the 23-year-old striker and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside, as part of his exclusive column, that a deal is already sealed.

“Everton were close to signing him last summer, they wanted him, but in the end, there was no agreement,” he said.

“Villarreal will sign him on free transfer in June, and Denis Suarez too.”

Romano has previously confirmed Suarez will form part of a double free transfer move to the Estadio de la Ceramica at the end of the season, after a six month loan spell at Espanyol.