Eduardo Camavinga ready to play where needed for Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga is fully prepared to keep filling in at left back in the coming weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti is facing a defensive injury crisis with Los Blancos without four first choice members of his backline for at least two weeks.

Camavinga was drafted in to cover in a makeshift defence in the weekend 0-0 La Liga home draw against Real Sociedad and produced a solid performance in the role.

Ancelotti hinted he is happy to continue with Camavinga in defence due to his positive link up with Vinicius Junior against La Real.

“I’ve already played there, in the World Cup. But I’m here to help and give everything for the club,” as per reports from Marca.

“It’s not my normal place, but I’m ready to help out.”

Ferland Mendy is not expected to return to the first team until late February, with the potential of missing seven games, including their FIFA Club World Cup trip and Champions League last 16 first leg at Liverpool.

If Mendy stays on track in his recovery he will boost Ancelotti ahead of a busy March across multiple competitions.