Denis Suarez denies loan move to Espanyol at Barcelona airport

Former Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez was back in the city recently ahead of a supposed loan move to Espanyol, but the 29-year-old has denied that to be the case.

Suarez has been in exile at Celta Vigo all season after falling out with President Carlos Mourino over his agency, having not spent a minute on the pitch all season.

It has been widely reported that he will join Villarreal in the summer on a free, with his contract up then. However it was thought that he would join Espanyol until the end of the season.

He was captured at El Prat airport in Barcelona, but he seemed to deny that was the case. “There’s nothing, I have a free day,” Suarez said when asked whether he was there to join Espanyol.

That runs in contrary to multiple reports on his future, although it may be that he was remaining coy on his future deliberately.

Suarez was one of the more capable midfielders in the division last season and with Espanyol very much involved in the relegation battle at present, Suarez’s addition just before the deadline would be major news for Diego Martinez.