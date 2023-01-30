Copa del Rey semi-final draw: Season to contain five El Clasico match-ups

The Copa del Rey draw took place on Monday afternoon and it resulted in two fascinating ties.

Osasuna beat Sevilla in the quarter-finals and will be at home to Athletic Club in the first leg of the semi-finals. Los Leones put Valencia to the sword 3-1 and are looking to make a third final in four years.

The headline will no doubt be Real Madrid, who face Barcelona over two legs. The first leg will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu, making the total of fixtures between the two five across the season. Currently the balance is even, with both winning 3-1 in the first two matches.

The first legs are set to take place on the 28th of February, 1st of March or 2nd of March, while the return leg will be over a month later due, on the 4th, 5th or 6th of April, due to Real Madrid’s involvement in the Club World Cup.