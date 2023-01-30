Carlo Ancelotti hints makeshift Real Madrid solution will continue

Real Madrid could not find a way past Real Sociedad on Sunday night, grinding to a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. It widened the gap at the top of the table to five points between Los Blancos and Barcelona, but there were positives too.

For many, Real Madrid might not have scored for the first time this season at the Bernabeu, but they looked as dangerous as they have all season.

Another positive was the performance of Eduardo Camavinga, who started the match at left-back. After Ferland Mendy went off injured against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, Camavinga moved across to left-back and helped Los Blancos move forward well.

Again on Sunday night, he was trusted there by Carlo Ancelotti and the reviews were largely positive. Including from his coach, as he told Marca.

“He has done well, he is not used to it but he is a player who, with him and with Vinicius, we have created many opportunities on that flank. He is an option that we can use, even if he is not comfortable.”

“He gives us energy, which he contributes as a pivot and also as a full-back. In that area, with Vinicius, the full-back must be more on the inside, and he does that very well.”

Mendy is rumoured to be out for around a month, with few alternatives currently available. David Alaba has relapsed from his injury, leaving only Nacho Fernandez and now Camavinga as options for the position.

Nacho has been called into action at right-back in the absence of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, so Camavinga may find himself at left-back a little while longer. Real Madrid face Valencia at home and then Real Mallorca away this week before heading off for the World Club Cup in Morocco.