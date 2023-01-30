Bryan Gil and Pape Gueye complete Sevilla deals

Sevilla’s busy end to the transfer window has gathered pace with four loan deals completed today.

Sporting director Monchi is working overtime ahead of the transfer deadline as he aims to reduce the club’s wage bill and strengthen the squad.

His first task was completed via loan exits for experienced pair Thomas Delaney and Ludwig Augustinsson, with the Scandinavian pair heading to TSG Hoffenheim and Mallorca respectively.

Those moves have freed up space to bring in new faces, on lower wages, with former star Bryan Gil returning to the club he left Tottenham for in 2021, alongside Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye.

🤝 Acuerdo con el @OM_Officiel para la cesión de Pape Gueye hasta final de temporada. #WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) January 30, 2023

Gil’s deal has been celebrated by the club’s fans, but his agreement does not include a purchase clause, as Spurs keep their options open on the 21-yeear-old winger this summer.

Senegalese international Gueye is also on board until the end of the season as Monchi plots a financial balancing act at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Images via Sevilla CF