Barcelona won’t replace defender in case of departure in January transfer window

Barcelona will not make any moves in the transfer market before the end of the window, even if Hector Bellerin does leave the club.

Over the last 24 hours, the rumours that the former Arsenal defender will depart the club for Sporting CP have grown. The Catalan has been a bit-part player for Barcelona so far this season, only being used as a rotational option. While he did miss some of the season through injury, he has only made three appearances so far in La Liga.

According to Sport, even if Bellerin does leave, the Blaugrana will not seek a replacement. With his salary counting for relatively little towards their salary limit (he is on €500k per year), there is still not much room for additions to the Barcelona squad even if he departs.

This is despite the fact that Xavi Hernandez admitted that he was their only natural right-back option in the squad currently. The club will trust Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo to manage the position, as they have done for the most part, until the end of the season.

It would leave the Blaugrana squad looking rather thin though, with just 21 senior players left after the departures of Gerard Pique, Memphis Depay and potentially Bellerin. Barcelona are still active in the Copa del Rey, Europa League and La Liga, which would push such a small squad to the limit.