Barcelona wonderkid immediately joins first team training

Barcelona’s new signing Lucas Roman has been thrown into first team training less than a week after joining the club.

La Blaugrana have continued their policy of low key signings by bringing in Argentina U20 international Roman from Club Ferro Carril Oeste.

The 18-year-old have caused a stir in his native country after breaking into the Ferro first team as an exciting left winger 12 months ago.

❗ 𝐔́𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐀 🤝 Acord amb el Ferro Carril Oeste argentí per al traspàs del jugador Lucas Román (@_ppochoo) al #BarçaAtlètic 🔗 https://t.co/SAwPrVlQD9 🤩 Benvingut!#ForçaBarça 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/CfjIaZCseG — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) January 18, 2023

His €1.2m move to Barcelona is rumoured to include a €400m release clause at the Camp Nou but he was expected to play with the B side for the remainder of 2022/23.

However, as per reports from Diario Sport, he was included in Xavi’s session earlier today, alongside fellow rising star Angel Alarcon, who signed a long term extension last week.

Roman is set to feature for Barcelona B against Cornella this weekend, but he could be fast tracked into a first team matchday squad, with Ousmane Dembele out injured for a month.

Images via Barcelona CF