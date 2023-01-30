Barcelona

Barcelona to miss out on Jorge Mendes star as Bayern Munich move

In a shock move, Joao Cancelo is set to leave Manchester City on loan and join Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

The news was first reported by David Ornstein, who says there is likely to be a buy option in the deal. Until recently, Cancelo was regarded as one of the best in the world at full-back and an essential part of the City side, but after being dropped lately, there is a feeling that he and Pep Guardiola are not seeing eye-to-eye.

This comes just days after a report from Fichajes, which explained that agent Jorge Mendes had offered Barcelona the same deal. However with little to no room in their salary limit, it looks as if the Blaugrana have been forced to drop out of any competition.

Bayern Munich have doubts about the fitness of Noussair El Mazraoui, and with Benjamin Pavard both struggling and expected to leave in the summer, secure both their right-back and left-back spots for the rest of the season.

Interestingly, Pavard has let Barcelona know that he would like to join the Blaugrana this summer, but until they can solve their financial bind, there is little they can do about it.

